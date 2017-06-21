Filming Of 'Chickasaw Rancher' In Oklahoma To Wrap Up

After six weeks of shooting, production wraps up tomorrow on a movie about a historic member of the Chickasaw tribe.

"The Chickasaw Rancher" tells the story of Montford T. Johnson who, despite being orphaned, built a ranching empire along the Chisholm Trail.

Filming has taken place in Johnston County in the southern part of the state.

"Oklahoma is a wonderful place to shoot and the Chickasaw Nation here, it's got so many different looks to it and we're shooting an 1870's western," said producer Paul Sirmons.

Actor Dermot Mulroney plays Montford's estranged father, Boggy Johnson.

The movie should be released in 12 to 18 months.