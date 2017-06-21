Tulsa Police Arrest Man Connected To May Robbery

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say is connected to a May robbery.

Police said on May 29, 2017, two people reported a robbery. They told police they agreed to buy an iPhone advertised on Facebook and met the seller in the Briarglen Elementary parking lot.

According to an arrest report, the victims told police a Ford pickup arrived. The report says one of the victims approached the passenger side window to look at the phone.

Police said one person in the truck grabbed the phone out of the victim’s hand.

The report says the victim tried to run away but two people got out of the truck, put the victim in a chokehold and took his wallet, phone, cash and a watch before leaving the scene.

Police said it happened in the school parking lot and was captured on surveillance video.

Detectives saw the video and identified Misael Briones from a series of QuikTrip robberies in 2016.

Jail records show Briones is being held on complaints of robbery with a firearm, conjoint robbery and more.