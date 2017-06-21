Tulsa Police Arrest Man Connected To May Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Connected To May Robbery

Posted: Updated:
Misael Briones. [Tulsa County jail] Misael Briones. [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say is connected to a May robbery.

Police said on May 29, 2017, two people reported a robbery. They told police they agreed to buy an iPhone advertised on Facebook and met the seller in the Briarglen Elementary parking lot.

According to an arrest report, the victims told police a Ford pickup arrived. The report says one of the victims approached the passenger side window to look at the phone.

Police said one person in the truck grabbed the phone out of the victim’s hand.

The report says the victim tried to run away but two people got out of the truck, put the victim in a chokehold and took his wallet, phone, cash and a watch before leaving the scene.

Police said it happened in the school parking lot and was captured on surveillance video.

Detectives saw the video and identified Misael Briones from a series of QuikTrip robberies in 2016.

Jail records show Briones is being held on complaints of robbery with a firearm, conjoint robbery and more.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.