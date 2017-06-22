Tulsa Police Standoff Ends Peacefully - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Standoff Ends Peacefully

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 48-year-old man involved in a standoff with Tulsa Police Wednesday evening remains behind bars at the Tulsa County jail.  

Police say Patrick McHenry was arrested and no one seriously injured despite McHenry firing several shots including at police officers just prior to the start of the standoff.

6/21/2017 Related Story: Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Tulsa Police

In Patrick McHenry's arrest report, it states he fired into a neighbor's house near 25th and Garnett just after 5:30 p.m., pointed a gun at a mother and daughter who were passing by, then shot at two police officers and assaulted another.

The neighbor called police after McHenry fired at her home.  

As officers arrived, police say Patrick McHenry shot at them and then retreated to his home.

The department's special operations team was called, but police said McHenry eventually passed out, allowing police to take him into custody, but not before McHenry assaulted another officer.

We spoke with a neighbor who says the crime in the area makes her very protective of her children.

"Just stay with them at all times. Keep them in after dark, definitely," said Betty Stevens.

Jail records show McHenry was booked on numerous complaints including shooting into a home, pointing a deadly weapon, shooting with intent to kill and assaulting a police officer.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for June 28th.

