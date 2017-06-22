Pair Arrested After Claiming To Have A Bomb During Tulsa Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pair Arrested After Claiming To Have A Bomb During Tulsa Robbery

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have arrested two men who claimed to have a bomb when they robbed a Tulsa convenience store early Thursday.

Officers said the robbery of the QuikTrip near Admiral and Harvard happened at around 2:30 a.m. 

Store employees told police one of the men entered the store and stated he had a bomb, while the second man remained in a parked vehicle outside.

After the clerk gave the man money and cigarettes, he left with the other man.  

Tulsa Police say several hours later, officers tracked down the pair to the intersection of Archer and Birmingham where they were arrested.  

Police say no one inside the store was injured.

