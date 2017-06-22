Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated In McCurtain County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated In McCurtain County

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A McCurtain County law enforcement officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic dispute in Millerton Wednesday afternoon, June 21, 2017, according to a release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI said a McCurtain County deputy and a Valliant police officer both responded to a home in the 300 block of Chickasaw Road where a man had forced his way into a home. Daniel Francisco Valenzuela. The 37-year-old man was armed with a knife and refused to drop it when ordered to by the officers, the release states.

"Valenzuela reportedly threatened officers with the knife and advanced toward them. One officer shot Valenzuela," the OSBI bulletin states.

Valenzuela died at McCurtain Memorial Hospital. The release doesn't say which law enforcement officer shot him.

OSBI agents are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

