More Oklahoma Lakes Have Elevated Mercury Levels In Fish

OKLAHOMA CITY -

State environmental officials say elevated mercury levels in fish have been found in 14 more lakes in Oklahoma than last year.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality plans a public meeting next week to discuss the latest mercury levels. The agency says a total of 54 lakes have mercury advisories -- which is up 14 since the last advisory in 2016.

The advisories deal with mercury levels in fish and do not affect drinking water safety or lake recreational activities like swimming or boating.

The 14 new lakes added to the advisory are: Arcadia Lake, Birch Reservoir, Boomer Lake, Copan Reservoir, El Reno Lake, Greenleaf Reservoir, Lone Chimney Lake, Lake McMurtry, Lake Murray, Pawnee Lake, Lake Ponca, Lake Raymond Gary, Shell Lake and Waurika Reservoir.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

