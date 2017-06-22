Preliminary Hearing Set For 3 Men In Convenience Store Clerk's M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Preliminary Hearing Set For 3 Men In Convenience Store Clerk's Murder

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Three young men are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, June 22, all accused of multiple felonies including first-degree murder.

Jose Mata, Cesar Espinoza and Bayle Snell were teenagers at the time of this murder in April, and police believe they not only killed clerk Aftab Ahmed but robbed that store and a bakery. I spoke with the DA's office who tells me the preliminary hearing - where the judge decides if there's enough evidence to go to trial - will likely last more than one day.

There are a lot of witnesses to get through.

4/30/2017 Related Story: Three Men Jailed In Tulsa Convenience Store Clerk's Death

Police believe Mata, Espinoza and Snell killed Aftab at the S&K Convenience store on April 28, 2017, then robbed a bakery. They were later found hiding in an attic.

They face a number of charges including murder one and robbery. Their hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.