Preliminary Hearing Set For 3 Men In Convenience Store Clerk's Murder

Three young men are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, June 22, all accused of multiple felonies including first-degree murder.

Jose Mata, Cesar Espinoza and Bayle Snell were teenagers at the time of this murder in April, and police believe they not only killed clerk Aftab Ahmed but robbed that store and a bakery. I spoke with the DA's office who tells me the preliminary hearing - where the judge decides if there's enough evidence to go to trial - will likely last more than one day.

There are a lot of witnesses to get through.

4/30/2017 Related Story: Three Men Jailed In Tulsa Convenience Store Clerk's Death

Police believe Mata, Espinoza and Snell killed Aftab at the S&K Convenience store on April 28, 2017, then robbed a bakery. They were later found hiding in an attic.

They face a number of charges including murder one and robbery. Their hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.