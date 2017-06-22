Shooting May Have Paralyzed Broken Arrow Teen

Broken Arrow Police said an 18-year-old man is expected to survive but have debilitating injuries after being shot in the neck. Police said he may be paralyzed.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot late Thursday night at the Greens Apartments in the 2100 block of East Omaha, according to Captain P. DuFriend, BAPD.

Police are searching for the two suspects in the shooting but have not released their names.

The 18 year old was standing outside an apartment building around 11:45 p.m. June 21 when the two suspects chased him down and started beating him, police said.

"During the assault, one of the suspects fired a shot from a pistol they brought with them," a news bulletin said. Authorities said the suspects then took off in a unknown vehicle.

DuFriend said the shooting may be related to a confrontation a few days ago.

Police said the 18-year-old victim is alert and talking, awaiting surgery at a Tulsa hospital.

Broken Arrow Police said they will release additional information in a later update.