Celebration of Freedom Takes Place At Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

The second annual Celebration of Freedom will take place on June 30, 2017, to benefit Honoring America's Warriors.

This event will be held at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame at 5 South Boston Avenue in Tulsa. The Walton Family Foundation will present the award. Retired United States Air Force 1SG. Waco Blakley will be the guest speaker. Blakely was deployed three times post-9/11 in combat support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom until injuries and health concerns start to surface. Blakley retired after 24 years of service.

There will also be musical entertainment as well. Elizabeth Montgomery, Cathy Costello, and the Tom Nix Ensemble will be performing. WWII tap dancer Nick Strom and various other WWII veterans will also be in attendance.

Also during the ceremony will be a silent auction, raffles, and a live auction. A cocktail reception will take place at 6:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7:30.

“The multiple programs that this organization provides are very important programs for veterans we serve, some of these programs have been life changing for many veterans”, said HAW board member Ret. USAF Maj. General Rita Aragon.

Couples tickets are $200 and individual tickets are $125. They can be purchased by contacting Honoring America's Warriors at 405-948-HERO (4376).

