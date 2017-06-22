USAF: Jet With Tulsa Ties Was On Air Defense Training Mission Wh - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

USAF: Jet With Tulsa Ties Was On Air Defense Training Mission When It Crashed

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the crashed jet by Christopher Ebdon of AV8PIX. Photo of the crashed jet by Christopher Ebdon of AV8PIX.
HOUSTON, Texas -

The U.S. Air Force says the pilot who ejected from an F-16 in Houston on Wednesday is doing well, but it won't release any other information about him, including whether he's based in Houston or Tulsa.

The pilot ejected from the jet after it caught fire on takeoff from Ellington Airport in Houston Wednesday morning.

The jet was assigned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard's 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa. The wing has a detachment based at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston. 

6/21/2017 Related Story: Pilot OK After F-16 With Tulsa Ties Crashes In Houston

The 138th is part of the 1st Air Force, which is responsible for air defense of the contiguous United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

U.S. Air Force Major Andrew Scott, public affairs officer for Continental U.S. NORAD Region based at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, said the jet was taking off for a routine training mission as part of that air defense responsibility.

Major Scott said air defense training involves practicing identifying and intercepting aircraft as well as checking communications and other tools the pilots would use in an actual mission. He said the jet was armed with air-to-air missiles but wouldn't say which kind due to operational security requirements.

The crashed jet has an image of a Native American wearing a head dress and the word "Tulsa" on its tail common to F-16s flown by the 138th Fighter Wing. A photo by Christopher Ebdon of AV8PIX shows the markings, as well as the jet missing its canopy which was blown off when the pilot ejected. 

The 138th lost a jet on October 20, 2014 when two of its F-16s collided over southeast Kansas.

2/20/2017 Related Story: Pilots Blamed For Tulsa F-16 Crash In Kansas

The pilot of that jet ejected safely, the other pilot managed to land his damaged fighter in Tulsa. No one on the ground was hurt.

The Air Force blamed the pilots for the crash, but both eventually returned to flight status. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.