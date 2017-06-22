Mediterranean Style Potato Salad - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mediterranean Style Potato Salad

  • 2 lbs. red and yellow new potatoes
  • 1½ cups blanched or steamed fresh green peas
  • ¼ cup green pea shoots roughly chopped
  • ½ cup mixed fresh herbs of dill, chives, thyme, and parsley, finely chopped
  • 1 or 2 scallions (green onions), thinly sliced
  • 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • Juice from ½ lemon, or more to taste
  • 1 cup organic grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 radishes, sliced
  • ½ cup diced sweet onion
  • Himalaya pink salt, to taste
  1. Scrub potatoes and pat dry. 
  2. Pierce with a sharp knife several times. 
  3. Wrap in parchment paper and then wrap in foil. 
  4. Depending on the size of the potatoes, bake in a 400° oven for 45 to 55 minutes or until just tender. 
  5. Unwrap and let cool.
  6. Pour the dressing on the salad and then toss

