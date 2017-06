The Tulsa city flag debate has been heating up across the city, but not in a good way. Residents weren't very pleased with the previous final options, so a group in Tulsa decided to hold another competition, with more flags.

After getting together a group of local citizens to conduct another independent competition, online, they've once again narrowed the list down to a select few. They've narrowed down 200 designs to just six. Today's vote is to remove two of the final six.

To vote, you can visit this link.