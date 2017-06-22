PSO: Nearly 1,500 Outages Reported In Broken Arrow - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Car Crash Causes Power Outages In Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police have closed the road at the 9th and Memphis intersection due to a car crash involving power lines.

They say multiple intersections are without power and temporary stop signs have been put out.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

PSO said the outage was caused by a truck with an over-sized load that snagged power lines and took out three polls.

PSO reported nearly 1,500 outages in the area at one time.

Crews were able to reroute power to all by 67 customers.

They are continuing to restore power to those customers, but didn't have an estimate on how long it would take.

