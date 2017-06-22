Tulsa Man Speaks Out After Sister Is Shot, Killed By Boyfriend

Tulsa police want to find Jose Gomezbaca after they say he gunned down his girlfriend, Elizabeth Rodriguez, in her own driveway. Her family says she was trying to leave him, but he couldn't accept that.

Rodrigeuz's family says they took in Gomezbaca when he was only 16 years old, They say he came with nothing and that her parents were his guardians until he was 18. Then, they had their two sons.

They treated him like family and now they feel betrayed.

Rodrigeuz was one the second oldest of four children. Her brother says she was kind-hearted, an excellent cook and a good mother to her little boys, nine and five.

"They're not going to be able to see her anymore and she's not going to see them be grown men,” said Elizabeth's brother, Gilberto Rodriguez.

Now, he can't stop staring at the bullets holes placed right where Elizabeth was sitting when her mom and brother drove her home from a friend's house.

He says when Elizabeth decided to end the relationship, he told Gomezbaca over and over to leave her alone, to just move on.

He never dreamed it would come to this.

Police say Gomezbaca ran up to the car as they pulled into the driveway, fired the shots that killed her, then jumped into his truck and sped away.

"He's a coward. I want him to see this,” Gilberto stated. “I want him to know I'm saying this, because that's what he is, a coward."

Gomezbaca left in a 2004 gray Dodge Ram pickup. The family believes he's headed south.

They say he deserves the same fate Elizabeth got.

"They should put him down for what he did, just like he done to my sister,” said Gilberto.He says they will miss everything about Elizabeth.

"She was real nice all the time, willing to help you out if she could, always doing favors for people, just a sweet, plain, nice person,” he said.

To help the Rodriguez family pay for Elizabeth’s funeral expenses, visit the following link: Elizabeth Rodriguez GoFundMe

Some of the information in this news story may have been provided by law enforcement with the request News On 6 inform the public of, and/or assist in locating a person in connection with, a police investigation. News On 6 can make no independent verification of the accuracy of the information, photographs and/or video provided to it by police or other law enforcement agencies.