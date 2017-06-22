Tulsa Entrepreneurs Tackling Dirty Trash Bins

"We noticed a need; kind of smelled a need, actually," said Joshua Schneider with gotdirtybins.com.

An important part of good entrepreneurship is seeing a need and creating a way to fill it.

We’ll that’s exactly what a new Tulsa company is doing with people’s dirty, nasty and smelly trash bins.

They just started the service this week, but people are already finding them.

"Four neighborhoods signed up already,” Schneider said. “People signing up online already."

One of those folks is Alan Creekmore. Finding the business is saving him some work.

Here's how it works:

They had the truck built in Arizona - it's like a mobile power washer for trash bins. After the trash man has emptied the bins, they show up, the truck lifts the bins up and washes them out.

The water drains back into the truck and not into the storm sewer.

When the truck is done, the bins are clean.

The process takes about ten minutes, then they're off to the next place.