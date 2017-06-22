Black Lives Matter Seeks Ways To Improve North Tulsa Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Black Lives Matter Seeks Ways To Improve North Tulsa Community

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
BLM Matter Community Meeting BLM Matter Community Meeting

Black Lives Matter Tulsa is brainstorming ways to make the community better and safer.

The group held a meeting Thursday, calling it "A Time To Build."

The group says the deaths of Terence Crutcher, Joshua Barre and others are still fresh on their minds as they look for ways to improve the north Tulsa community.

It was a small turnout discussing big topics.

Rev Mareo Johnson/Black Lives Matter
JOHNSON 5 -

"That's what it's all about is moving forward," says the Reverend Mareo Johnson. "That's what 'A Time to Build' is all about. Getting the community together, building, growing, being successful."

This is group's second meeting since a night in May when the group led protests after a jury found Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby not guilty of manslaughter the death of Crutcher.

5/17/2017 Related Story: Jury Reaches Verdict In Betty Shelby Trial After 9 Hours

That night, the group didn't know where to start when it came to improving community relations.

So a few weeks ago, the group planned a block party for all of north Tulsa to come together called, "Come Unity," to get the ball rolling.

But the day before that event, Tulsa police and Tulsa County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Joshua Barre after he tried to go into a convenience store wielding knives.

6/9/2017 Related Story: Deputies, Police Officer Shoot, Kill Man At Tulsa Convenience Store

So that event took on a different, more somber tone.

"It is disappointment because of the injustice that we have seen," Johnson said.

Now, Johnson says, it's time to get to work.

He says this meeting serves as a brainstorming session coming up with solutions to make north Tulsa a better place.

"That's what it's all about, is staying positive, the positive is really what we want to focus on," Johnson said.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Black Lives Matter Seeks Ways To Improve North Tulsa Community

    Black Lives Matter Seeks Ways To Improve North Tulsa Community

    Black Lives Matter Tulsa is brainstorming ways to make the community better and safer. The group held a meeting Thursday, calling it "A Time To Build." The group says the deaths of Terence Crutcher, Joshua Barre and others are still fresh on their minds as they look for ways to improve the north Tulsa community. It was a small turnout discussing big topics. Rev Mareo Johnson/Black Lives Matter JOHNSON 5 - "That's what it's all about is moving forward," says th...More >>
    Black Lives Matter Tulsa is brainstorming ways to make the community better and safer. The group held a meeting Thursday, calling it "A Time To Build." The group says the deaths of Terence Crutcher, Joshua Barre and others are still fresh on their minds as they look for ways to improve the north Tulsa community. It was a small turnout discussing big topics. Rev Mareo Johnson/Black Lives Matter JOHNSON 5 - "That's what it's all about is moving forward," says th...More >>

  • Tahlequah Cyclist Retraces Trail Of Tears For Second Time

    Tahlequah Cyclist Retraces Trail Of Tears For Second Time

    Will Chavez was 17 when he rode in the Remember the Removal bike ride for the first time in 1984. Now, at 50, he just finished the 950-mile ride again with other Cherokee Nation cyclists.

    More >>

    Will Chavez was 17 when he rode in the Remember the Removal bike ride for the first time in 1984. Now, at 50, he just finished the 950-mile ride again with other Cherokee Nation cyclists.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.