Alcohol, Speed Factor In Tulsa Rollover Crash, Police Say

Alcohol, Speed Factor In Tulsa Rollover Crash, Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police believe alcohol and speed may be to blame for a rollover crash on 46th Street just east of Memorial Drive early Friday.  

The 2:12 a.m. crash closed the street for about two hours.

Police say the unidentified driver was headed west, when his pickup ran off the road, hit a guardrail and overturned landing on its wheels.

The driver was thrown from the truck.  

Officers some people who work in the area heard the crash, found the truck and kept the victim from drowning in his own blood until ESMA paramedics could arrive.

Police say they found beer cans in the truck and smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.  They also said it appeared the driver was going well over the posted speed limit of 35 mph at the time of the crash.

Police say at last word, the driver was listed in serious condition at the hospital.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
