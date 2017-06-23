Driver Arrested On For DUI After Tulsa Crash

Police arrested a Tulsa man for driving while under the influence after hitting a parked car, then being involved in another crash Thursday night.

Officers said a woman was driving her white Mitsubishi west on 13th at about 11:30 p.m. when her car was T-boned by a white Kia headed north on Rockford.

The woman told police she followed the Kia until it stopped about a block away and called 911. Police arrived and gave the driver of the Kia, identified as 30-year-old Mark Cardenas, a field sobriety test. They told News On 6 he failed the test.

Police booked Cardenas into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

The driver of the Mitsubishi wasn't hurt.