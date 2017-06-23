Bad Paint Job Couldn't Hide Stolen SUV From Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested two people because of a bad paint job on a stolen SUV.

Officers noticed the Saturn Vue with the fresh paint job parked at the QuikTrip at 11th and Utica Friday morning. Police said the red SUV had a bad coat of black paint on it.

Police arrested a male and female juvenile.

Officers tell News On 6 the Saturn was stolen from the QuikTrip at Admiral and Delaware Thursday morning. They said the driver left the engine running and the thieves got in and drove off.

When officers saw the SUV at the 11th and Utica QuikTrip, they ran a license plate check because of the bad paint job. When they learned it was stolen, they arrested the juveniles who were in it.