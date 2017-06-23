Report Expected Soon On Oklahoma's Prison Population Crisis - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Report Expected Soon On Oklahoma's Prison Population Crisis

By: Associated Press
Oklahoma corrections department officials expect to receive a report next week that outlines the state's prison population crisis.

The report will be presented Tuesday to board members in Oklahoma City at 1 p.m.
   
Oklahoma has the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country and the highest imprisonment rate for women.
   
In December, the corrections department said it was supervising the highest number of prisoners in its 49-year history, overseeing 61,012 people.
   
The figure included 26,619 in state and private prisons or halfway houses and 32,564 who are supervised by GPS monitors, community supervision or by probation and parole officers.
   
Nearly 1,900 more were in county jails awaiting space in prison.

