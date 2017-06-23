Broken Arrow Police ID Shooting Victim

Broken Arrow Police have identified the teen who was shot in the neck during an assault on June 21st.

They say he is 18-year-old Jesse Martinez of Broken Arrow. Martinez remains in the hospital, but police say he may be paralyzed from that wound.

Police say one of the suspects, Noah McCarty, 20, turned himself in the next day.

The other suspect, Noah Herndon is still being sought.

Police say Martinez was standing outside a BA apartment building when Noah McCarty and Noah Herndon allegedly chased him down and attacked him. During that assault one of the suspects fired a shot hitting Martinez.

Noah McCarty is in the Tulsa County jail, where he is being held on complaints including shooting with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery.

Broken Arrow Police ask anyone with information about Noah Herndon to call them at 918-259-8400.