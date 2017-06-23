Kyani Caring Hands Day To Clean Up North Tulsa School



Caring Hands Day presents a prime opportunity to give back to the north Tulsa community through service and charity.

That's why local Kyani team members have stepped up and worked on a community service project at the Tulsa Boys Home. They provide mentorship, athletic training, food and more. This week is geared towards manual labor, though, while cleaning up the inside and outside of Jackson Elementary school.

“We want to create a clean environment the children and staff at Jackson Elementary will be proud of," says Diamond Sadie White. “The goal is for them to feel a sense of ownership and excitement in their school and their community, most importantly to know others care about them."

"Caring Hands Day" is a worldwide event where people focus on making a difference in their communities. Kyani is a network marketing business focused on giving people a business opportunity and a better chance at a healthy and wealthy life. Worldwide last year, the foundation fed over 1.1 million children.

"Kyäni Caring hands is part of what we do but it's all of who we are," says owner and founder Kirk Hansen.

Jackson Elementary is located at 2137 North Pittsburgh Ave in Tulsa. Volunteers will be working from 8 am to noon this Saturday. For questions, interviews or interest in becoming involved contact Diamond Sadie White at 918-978-3699.