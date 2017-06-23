Kyani Caring Hands Day To Clean Up North Tulsa School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Kyani Caring Hands Day To Clean Up North Tulsa School

Posted: Updated:
By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -


Caring Hands Day presents a prime opportunity to give back to the north Tulsa community through service and charity. 

That's why local Kyani team members have stepped up and worked on a community service project at the Tulsa Boys Home. They provide mentorship, athletic training, food and more. This week is geared towards manual labor, though, while cleaning up the inside and outside of Jackson Elementary school. 

“We want to create a clean environment the children and staff at Jackson Elementary will be proud of," says Diamond Sadie White. “The goal is for them to feel a sense of ownership and excitement in their school and their community, most importantly to know others care about them."

"Caring Hands Day" is a worldwide event where people focus on making a difference in their communities. Kyani is a network marketing business focused on giving people a business opportunity and a better chance at a healthy and wealthy life. Worldwide last year, the foundation fed over 1.1 million children. 

"Kyäni Caring hands is part of what we do but it's all of who we are," says owner and founder Kirk Hansen. 

Jackson Elementary is located at 2137 North Pittsburgh Ave in Tulsa. Volunteers will be working from 8 am to noon this Saturday. For questions, interviews or interest in becoming involved contact Diamond Sadie White at 918-978-3699. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.