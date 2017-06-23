Habitat For Humanity Builds Home For Tulsa Refuge Family - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Habitat For Humanity Builds Home For Tulsa Refuge Family

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A refugee family is getting a new house in Tulsa built by Habitat for Humanity.  

Tulsa Habitat for Humanity held a wall raising Friday morning near Archer and North College Avenue. The U.S. granted the family, originally from Burma, refugee status back in 2015 and they've been in Tulsa ever since.

The couple has three children, all under 5 years old.  

Habitat homes are all sponsored by Whirlpool and one of the homeowners works at Whirlpool's Tulsa plant.

"What the sponsorship does is gives us the ability to build the home upfront, and then creates a perpetual system with past homeowners essentially helping build new homes for new homeowners," said Cameron Walker, CEO of Tulsa Habitat for Humanity.

The new owners say they're excited to leave their small one bedroom apartment and the kids are looking forward to having plenty of room to play.  

