Registered Nurse Worked To Save Tulsa Crash Victim's Life

TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 talked with a registered nurse who say he came to the aid of a Tulsa rollover crash victim early Friday near 46th Street and Mingo.

Nick Owens says he heard the crash and immediately sprang into action.

Police say the pickup blew through a guardrail on 46th Street, flipped several times and threw the driver out of the vehicle.

Officers believe alcohol and speed were to blame for the 2:12 a.m. crash.

Pieces of the truck were found all around the crash scene.

Owens says he ran from his backyard to the scene, where the victim was on the ground lying in a pool of blood.

"I feel as if, we don't move him in the next 30 seconds, he's gonna aspirate. He's gonna choke on his own blood," said Nick Owens.

Police say they found beer cans and alcohol bottles in the truck and smelled alcohol on the driver's breath.  They also said it appeared the driver was going well over the posted speed limit of 35 mph at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver, who has not been identified is in critical condition at the hospital.

