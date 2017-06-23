Man Accused Of Attacking 2 With Hatchet In Mayes County

According to the sheriff’s office, Scotty Dwayne Russell is said to have attacked two people with a hatchet to the face.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of attacking people with a hatchet.

Investigators said it happened in Chouteau just south of the Love’s.

Both victims went to the hospital for surgery. Their conditions are unknown.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Russell.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office at 918-825-3535 or 911.