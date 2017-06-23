Mayes County Man Arrested In Hatchet Attack On 2 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Mayes County Man Arrested In Hatchet Attack On 2

Posted: Updated:
The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scotty Dwayne Russell in Pryor. The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scotty Dwayne Russell in Pryor.
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An hours-long manhunt is over after law enforcement arrested a man accused of attacking two people with a hatchet in Mayes County. 

Investigators said it happened outside of Chouteau just south of the Love’s Travel Stop late Wednesday night.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scotty Dwayne Russell in Pryor.

He was wanted on two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon after they say he attacked a man and a women with a hatchet while they were driving.

"The suspect struck the female in the face," says Keshia Oberg, investigator. "She was the driver and she went unconscious, they slid off to the side of the road the other male exited to attempt to help the female who had been injured and was attacked."

Both suffered serious injuries but are expected to be all right.

Mayes County Sheriff's Office says Russell has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for robbery and assault, and battery with a deadly weapon. 

"The suspect apparently carries around this hatchet," Oberg says. "It's something its what he uses to protect himself and threaten others."

Investigators say the woman was in a relationship with Russell.

Those who live near where the attack happened say they're stunned.

"Everybody knows everybody, friendly, no trouble hardly ever," says local resident Darrell Curnutt. "Something like that with a hatchet, that surprises me a lot, a lot of people carry around here that's kinda like almost like suicide".

"I just don't like that my little sister could go out in public, and see something like that or something like that could happen to somebody that I care about you know what I mean?" says local resident Gabriella Garcia. "It's pretty crazy."

Both victims went to the hospital for surgery. Their conditions are unknown.

The sheriff’s office said Russell has a history of drugs and violence.

Russell is in jail tonight but the sheriff's office has not released any more information.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.