Mayes County Man Arrested In Hatchet Attack On 2

An hours-long manhunt is over after law enforcement arrested a man accused of attacking two people with a hatchet in Mayes County.

Investigators said it happened outside of Chouteau just south of the Love’s Travel Stop late Wednesday night.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scotty Dwayne Russell in Pryor.

He was wanted on two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon after they say he attacked a man and a women with a hatchet while they were driving.

"The suspect struck the female in the face," says Keshia Oberg, investigator. "She was the driver and she went unconscious, they slid off to the side of the road the other male exited to attempt to help the female who had been injured and was attacked."

Both suffered serious injuries but are expected to be all right.

Mayes County Sheriff's Office says Russell has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for robbery and assault, and battery with a deadly weapon.

"The suspect apparently carries around this hatchet," Oberg says. "It's something its what he uses to protect himself and threaten others."

Investigators say the woman was in a relationship with Russell.

Those who live near where the attack happened say they're stunned.

"Everybody knows everybody, friendly, no trouble hardly ever," says local resident Darrell Curnutt. "Something like that with a hatchet, that surprises me a lot, a lot of people carry around here that's kinda like almost like suicide".

"I just don't like that my little sister could go out in public, and see something like that or something like that could happen to somebody that I care about you know what I mean?" says local resident Gabriella Garcia. "It's pretty crazy."

Both victims went to the hospital for surgery. Their conditions are unknown.

The sheriff’s office said Russell has a history of drugs and violence.

Russell is in jail tonight but the sheriff's office has not released any more information.