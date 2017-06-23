Tulsa's Chief Public Defender Resigns Due To Medical Issues - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's Chief Public Defender Resigns Due To Medical Issues

Tulsa's Chief Public Defender, Rob Nigh, announced Friday he's stepping down due to "a serious medical condition.
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County’s Chief Public Defender, Rob Nigh, announced Friday he’s stepping down due to “a serious medical condition."

His resignation will be effective July 1st, 2017.

In a statement, Nigh thanked his clients, the citizens of Tulsa County and the Tulsa County Judiciary.

Nigh also gave special thanks to his fellow defenders in the Public Defender’s Office saying, “These individuals have proven time and again their commitment to excellence and reduction of human suffering.”

Nigh said he’ll return to his former law firm, Brewster & DeAngelis. He said the firm offered him a position that will let him work while focusing on his medical condition.

Nigh became Chief Public Defender in 2015 after accepting the job on a temporary basis in 2014.

When he took the job, Nigh said, “I want to make a difference and do something I love, how often do you get that?”

Throughout his career, Nigh has been part of many high-profile cases.

Recently he defended Michal Bever, who’s charged with killing his family. Nigh also represented the state's most notorious mass murderer, Timothy McVeigh, who blew up the Murrah building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people.

