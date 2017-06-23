Snapchat's Newest Feature Alarms Many - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Snapchat's Newest Feature Alarms Many

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A new feature just launched on Snapchat today that lets people follow your every move. 

Snapchat, with its geo-filters and its ability to make you look unlike yourself, is one the most popular apps out there but some say its newest feature is downright creepy. 

Parents, if you're not monitoring what your kids are doing on social media, now is the time to start. This new Snapchat feature lets people track you to your exact location. 

When you open Snapchat, all it takes is a pinch and then "SnapMap" shows your exact location. The precision of the feature has some parents extremely worried. 

"That's scary. Because you know, you can't actually hold your kid's hand 24/7, especially if they have those applications and stuff," said Nick Griego, a concerned parent. 

Griego says he called his ex-wife to tell her to get rid of their daughter's Snapchat all together. 

"I said immediately you need to get a hold of her Snapchat and look for this app because this is what's going on," said Griego. 

Detective Joshua Showman says that's probably the best thing worried parents can do. 

"Initially, this looks like a fun feature," said Showman. "They have to be aware that there are a lot of children using these applications. It doesn't appear that they've thought this issue through." 

He says features like this one can make child predators feel like they've hit the jackpot.

"This is a dream come true for child predators because they now can find their location and go meet them and do whatever their twisted imagination inspires them to do," said Showman. 

Fortunately, you can turn off the feature. 

If you turn on your icon and go to settings, you can turn on the invisibility cloak by clicking "GhostMode."t

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.