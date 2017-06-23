Snapchat's Newest Feature Alarms Many

A new feature just launched on Snapchat today that lets people follow your every move.

Snapchat, with its geo-filters and its ability to make you look unlike yourself, is one the most popular apps out there but some say its newest feature is downright creepy.

Parents, if you're not monitoring what your kids are doing on social media, now is the time to start. This new Snapchat feature lets people track you to your exact location.

When you open Snapchat, all it takes is a pinch and then "SnapMap" shows your exact location. The precision of the feature has some parents extremely worried.

"That's scary. Because you know, you can't actually hold your kid's hand 24/7, especially if they have those applications and stuff," said Nick Griego, a concerned parent.

Griego says he called his ex-wife to tell her to get rid of their daughter's Snapchat all together.

"I said immediately you need to get a hold of her Snapchat and look for this app because this is what's going on," said Griego.

Detective Joshua Showman says that's probably the best thing worried parents can do.

"Initially, this looks like a fun feature," said Showman. "They have to be aware that there are a lot of children using these applications. It doesn't appear that they've thought this issue through."

He says features like this one can make child predators feel like they've hit the jackpot.

"This is a dream come true for child predators because they now can find their location and go meet them and do whatever their twisted imagination inspires them to do," said Showman.

Fortunately, you can turn off the feature.

If you turn on your icon and go to settings, you can turn on the invisibility cloak by clicking "GhostMode."t