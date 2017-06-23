Study: The Arts Are Big Business In Tulsa

Image of Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum speaking at the news conference announcing the results of the study.

Art is big business in Tulsa but no one has ever known just how big, until now.

Tulsa's non-profit arts groups announced results of a study that shows arts groups employ 4,500 Tulsans, and spend $91 million dollars a year.

"This study lays to rest the common misconception that investment in the arts comes at the expense of economic development," said City Councilor Phil Lakin.

About three and a half million people attend their events each year.

As a group - Tulsa's non-profit arts organizations are one of the city's largest employers.

Read the study here.