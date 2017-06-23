Good Samaritans Help Stop Attempted Carjacking In North Tulsa

Life hasn't been easy for Jennie Howard.

"I do everything I'm supposed to every day. I get up. I go to work. I work hard,” said Howard. “I paid for that car, and I used it to go to work every day to make a living and take care of the kids."

On Thursday, just after 1 p.m., she was leaving a job site near 46th Street North and Frankfort.

"I'm talking to my boss on the phone,” Howard recalled.

This was her fourth trip there that day when she noticed two teens hanging around.

"Wasn't worried at all, because they looked like kids just walking around the block,” she stated.

But then one asked for a favor.

"Asked ‘Hey, can we get a ride?’” she said.

Howard focused on her call, said no and turned away.

"He ran up on me, grabbed me and started punching me,” she stated.

She stayed on the phone as they attacked her.

"Told him what was happening to me. 'They're beating me, now!’ I'm not letting go. I was not going to let go,” she explained.

Fighting back, she sees the second teen run to the other side of the car; he pulls a gun.

"I started screaming for help, and I had dropped my phone at that point,” she added. “I just needed people to come."

Witnesses started yelling for help and one of Howard's construction workers came running.

“He came running out with a sheetrock knife because that's all he had in his hand,” she said.

Chasing the teen with the gun down the street.

"He did not use his weapon,” Howard stated. “The coward and ran."

That's when another good Samaritan drove up.

"He stops his vehicle in the middle of the road and starts running towards me," she recalled.

That scared the first attacker off, and the good Samaritan stayed to help.

"Offered me first aid, stayed with me the entire time,” she stated.

Howard went to the hospital for bruises and contusions, thankful nothing worse happened.

"I had nothing but a cell phone and a grip on what I wanted to keep,” she said.

Police say they have no suspects and are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the attack to contact them. Howard is thankful to all that helped, saying their compassion has brought her comfort.