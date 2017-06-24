Unidentified Man Struck, Killed Crossing Tulsa Street

Police say a man has died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car, then run over by a second car late Friday on a Tulsa street.

Officers say the first car hit the unidentified man walking on Yale near Admiral at about 11:30 p.m. The second car hit the man a short time later. Police say both drivers did not stop.

EMSA took the man to a Tulsa hospital where he died.

Police say they do not have a good description of either vehicle and their investigation into the fatality continues.

They are now asking for anyone who may have information about the incident to call Tulsa Police's Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.