Unidentified Man Struck, Killed Crossing Tulsa Street - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Unidentified Man Struck, Killed Crossing Tulsa Street

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man has died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car, then run over by a second car late Friday on a Tulsa street.

Officers say the first car hit the unidentified man walking on Yale near Admiral at about 11:30 p.m.  The second car hit the man a short time later.  Police say both drivers did not stop.

EMSA took the man to a Tulsa hospital where he died.

Police say they do not have a good description of either vehicle and their investigation into the fatality continues.

They are now asking for anyone who may have information about the incident to call Tulsa Police's Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.