Woman Suffers Burns After Tulsa Home's Garage Catches Fire

Fire officials say a Tulsa woman suffered some burns after her home's garage caught fire early Saturday.

Tulsa Fire Captain Patrick Odell says smoke alarms woke up the residents of the home in the 100 block of West 50th Court North at about 3 a.m.

He says one resident suffered burns on both of her legs when she opened the home's garage door. EMSA took her to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Three other people in the home, including a child made it out safely.

Captain Odell says firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage area.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.