Police Investigate Child Neglect Case, After Finding Children Trapped In Tulsa Home

Police discovered two children trapped inside separate rooms in an east Tulsa home Friday with no adults around.

Officers said someone called police after spotting a little boy riding his bike alone in the neighborhood near South 109th Street East and East 26th Street South.

Police took the boy back to the home and that is when a young girl came outside and told the officer, their parents were not at home.

Police say as the officer went inside to check the home for the childrens' safety, he discovered two more children in different rooms, with boards blocking the doors to keep them inside.

Officers tell News On 6, there were four children staying at the home, all of them are under the age of 12.

Police were able to locate the childrens' parents living at another house several miles away. They said the dad told officers he was bringing food to the kids daily.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has also begun an investigation and police say the children are now in the custody of other relatives, who they said had to pass multiple background checks.