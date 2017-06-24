Police Investigate Child Neglect Case, After Finding Children Tr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Investigate Child Neglect Case, After Finding Children Trapped In Tulsa Home

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police discovered two children trapped inside separate rooms in an east Tulsa home Friday with no adults around.

Officers said someone called police after spotting a little boy riding his bike alone in the neighborhood near South 109th Street East and East 26th Street South.

Police took the boy back to the home and that is when a young girl came outside and told the officer, their parents were not at home.

Police say as the officer went inside to check the home for the childrens' safety, he discovered two more children in different rooms, with boards blocking the doors to keep them inside. 

Officers tell News On 6, there were four children staying at the home, all of them are under the age of 12.

Police were able to locate the childrens' parents living at another house several miles away.  They said the dad told officers he was bringing food to the kids daily.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has also begun an investigation and police say the children are now in the custody of other relatives, who they said had to pass multiple background checks.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.