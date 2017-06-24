Four Rescued From Sinking Boat On Oologah Lake

Rescue boats from the Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District helped pull four people out of Oologah Lake early Saturday.

Rogers County Sheriff's deputies say at about 12:48 a.m., someone called about a boat in distress south of Winganon Bridge near the Sunnyside ramp on the east side of the lake.

Firefighters found four people in the water after they said their boat was sinking. All four had been clinging to the boat's hull.

Officials say only one of the four was wearing a personal flotation device.

Just before 1 a.m., all were taken to shore and checked out. Paramedics said none of them had any serious injuries.