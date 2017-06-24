Oklahoma Organization Holds Celebration For Veterans

An Oklahoma organization wants to help veterans adjust when they come home.

Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma held a celebration Friday in Mannford that they hope will do just that.

Director of Operations Cole Lopez says the event brings the community and vets together to show them how much support they have.

It also allows them to open up to other veterans about things they would normally not tell a counselor or even their family.

“My husband isn't the only one that's messed up in the head a little bit,” said one veteran’s wife. “They're all kinda different. We want to help. We want to drop that suicide rate."

The event featured a kids fishing derby with cash prizes and other great prizes like a Ted Nugent autographed guitar.