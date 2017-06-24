Webco Expansion To Bring More Jobs To Green Country

A company is expanding its manufacturing center in Sand Springs and bringing more jobs to Green Country.

Webco Industries dedicated the Jeffery Watt Williams Center for Manufacturing Excellence Friday.

The site will manufacture parts for the automotive industry.

The total cost of the 325,000 square foot facility is more than $70 million.

Company officials tell News On 6 this expansion will bring significant business to Oklahoma that could have ended up in other places.

"This signifies bringing manufacturing jobs to Oklahoma,” said Michael Howard of Webco Industries. “It creates employment, creates opportunities in this area.”

Webco says the expansion will not only create jobs at its new facility but also at their main plant in Sand Springs.