Women Gather In Tulsa For 4th Annual Well Armed Woman Oklahoma S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Women Gather In Tulsa For 4th Annual Well Armed Woman Oklahoma State Shoot

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Women from at least five different states gathered in Tulsa for the fourth annual Well Armed Woman Oklahoma State Shoot.

Friday, about 60 women showed up to learn about the newest firearms and gun safety.

It's the third time the group has met at United States Shooting Academy near 66th Street North and Lakewood.

Melanie Larson says these events put her more at ease with her gun.

"I have my concealed carry permit and I didn't feel comfortable when I first got it, but you become more familiar with your hand gun,” said Larson. “So, it takes off some of that stress."            

Well Armed Woman has ten chapters in Oklahoma including Broken Arrow, Tulsa and Tahlequah.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.