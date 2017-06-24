Women Gather In Tulsa For 4th Annual Well Armed Woman Oklahoma State Shoot

Women from at least five different states gathered in Tulsa for the fourth annual Well Armed Woman Oklahoma State Shoot.

Friday, about 60 women showed up to learn about the newest firearms and gun safety.

It's the third time the group has met at United States Shooting Academy near 66th Street North and Lakewood.

Melanie Larson says these events put her more at ease with her gun.

"I have my concealed carry permit and I didn't feel comfortable when I first got it, but you become more familiar with your hand gun,” said Larson. “So, it takes off some of that stress."

Well Armed Woman has ten chapters in Oklahoma including Broken Arrow, Tulsa and Tahlequah.