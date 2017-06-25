Blue Green Algae Levels Decreasing At Grand Lake

Just in time for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Grand River Dam Authority reports significant improvements to the level of blue green algae in the water out on Grand Lake.

The GRDA said its most recent test results are encouraging, but some areas of Grand Lake are still under advisory.

The level of toxins in the water is going down. From the air, you can see the algae in certain pockets of the lake during the past few days.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said people and pets who touch it can get sick.

"The effects of it can be you know a rash, or hives. In certain cases, inhaling it can maybe give you some respiratory problems," said Justin Alberty with GRDA.

Water samples taken Friday morning show improvements to the Fly Creek and Highway 85A bridge areas of the lake.

Both spots are under advisory, and the GRDA said it hopes to lift those soon.

While the GRDA said it's encouraged by the results, officials want everyone to be careful in those areas of the lake.

As for the rest of the lake, they said don't hesitate to jump in and enjoy the water.

The GRDA says it will continue sampling the water for as long as it needs to.