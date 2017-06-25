Blue Green Algae Levels Decreasing At Grand Levels

Blue green algae levels at Grand Lake have significantly decreased, according to the Grand River Dam Authority. GRDA sent out a news release saying the most recent results of water testing show conditions continue to improve at Fly Creek and Highway 85A bridge areas of the lake.

Both areas remain under a BGA advisory, however.

"We’re very encouraged by what we have seen in the most recent test results,” said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty.

“We hope we will be able to lift the advisories soon, but for the time being we do ask the public to continue to use caution in these areas of the lake.”

All other areas of the lake are free of advisories, he said.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, exposure to BGA can cause skin irritation, including rashes, hives or blisters. Inhalation of BGA can also trigger asthma-like conditions or allergic reactions.

Keep pets and livestock from the waters as BGA blooms can be especially harmful to animals.

If you see a blue green algae bloom, avoid all contact and keep pets and livestock from the area. You're also asked to contact the Department of Environment Quality at 800-522-0206.