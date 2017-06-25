Driver Wrecks Trying To Avoid Tulsa DUI Checkpoint, Police Say

A driver made an unsafe lane change before a DUI checkpoint leading to a short pursuit with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The man ended up crashing into a new brick mailbox in a nearby neighborhood. He told officers he fled because he thought he had warrants.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital. He's expected to be arrested for fleeing police and making an unsafe lane change. They did not say whether the he was intoxicated.

A passenger was arrested on drug and paraphernalia charges.