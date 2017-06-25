Tulsa Man Killed In Mayes County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Killed In Mayes County Crash

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 46-year-old Tulsa man is dead in a rollover wreck early Sunday morning, June 25. The single-vehicle wreck took place around 2:30 a.m. in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Dockie Kosier was driving westbound on Highway 412 about 2 miles west of Locust Grove when he lost control on a curve, a collision report states. The investigating trooper said Kosier's vehicle rolled a half time and hit a tree.

He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner. 

The driver's condition before the wreck and the cause of the collision are under investigation. The trooper said they don't know if Kosier was wearing a seat belt or not.

