Driver Hurt When Car Rear Ends Pickup On Tulsa Highway

One person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on Highway 75 at Interstate 44. Police said a silver car crashed into the back of a red pickup around 3 a.m. Sunday, June 25.

Police said both vehicles were heading north, and it wasn't clear if the car was entering or exiting the highway when the wreck occurred. The pickup flipped on its side.

The driver of the silver car went to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the truck and a female passenger were not hurt.