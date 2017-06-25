Crash Kills 25-Year-Old Man In Garfield County

The information in this story was taken from an OHP report.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a Covington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Garfield County. Bryce Lane Bigbey-Lively was pronounced dead of massive injuries when he wrecked about half a mile outside Enid Saturday evening, June 24.

Bigbey-Lively was driving on Southgate Road when he failed to make a curve and rolled his Cadillac DeVille into a ditch, a collision reports states. The 25-year-old man was thrown from the car.

OHP said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash and Bigbey-Lively's condition before the wreck are under investigation.