One Dead After SW OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. near SW 15 and Robinson.

Passersby called police and said a black male was carrying a gun and was pointing it at vehicles. One 911 caller said they heard a pop.

Two officers arrived on the scene and saw an armed man. One officer shot the man after he refused to lower his gun, police Capt. Paco Balderrama said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting victim and the officer have not been identified.