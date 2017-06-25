Tulsa Woman Thankful TPD Intervened When Suspect Kicked Her Door In

Three Tulsa Police officers were involved in a deadly shooting Saturday night, June 24. The suspect was identified as Jimmie Bevenue, 47.More >>
Three Tulsa Police officers were involved in a deadly shooting Saturday night, June 24. The suspect was identified as Jimmie Bevenue, 47.More >>
A man was injured crashing his car while trying to avoid a sobriety checkpoint, according to Tulsa Police.More >>
A man was injured crashing his car while trying to avoid a sobriety checkpoint, according to Tulsa Police.More >>
"In this case it, it needed to be done. One hundred percent because he was coming in on me in my house and I'm here by myself. And who knows what he could have done," the woman said.More >>
"In this case it, it needed to be done. One hundred percent because he was coming in on me in my house and I'm here by myself. And who knows what he could have done," the woman said.More >>
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.More >>
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on