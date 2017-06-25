Tulsa Woman Thankful TPD Intervened When Suspect Kicked Her Door In

Police said a man killed by police has been identified as Jimmy Bevenue.

Police first came in contact with Bevenue near 4th and Garnett.

Police said they were looking for a stolen car and found it at a house Saturday night.

When they got here several people were standing around it, but soon after police say Bevenue came form the back of the house holding a gun.

That's when police started chasing him.

6/25/2017 Related Story: Police Identify Suspect In Latest Tulsa Officer-Involved Shooting

Police said Bevenue still had the gun in his hand. They say they kept telling him to drop it.

But, instead of following commands police said he started kicking in the woman's door.

Before he could get inside, police shot him.

The woman who lives at the house didn't want to show her face, but she's thankful the police were there to keep her safe.

"In this case it, it needed to be done. One hundred percent because he was coming in on me in my house and I'm here by myself. And who knows what he could have done," the woman said.

This wasn't Bevenue's first run in with police, and he has cases that stretch back to 1989.

