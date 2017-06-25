Claremore Fire Department Searching For Body Of Drowning Victim

The Claremore Fire Department is currently trying to recover a body after a drowning in Claremore Lake. Claremore Police Chief Stan Brown said it happened on the northwest side of the lake at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Authorities told News On 6 that two people were at the lake fishing when something fell in the water and one of them went in the water to retrieve it and didn't resurface.

Claremore Northwest Fire District is attempting to recover the victim's body, according to the OHP.