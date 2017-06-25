Effort Underway To Improve Kendall Whittier Neighborhood

An effort is underway to develop and improve the Kendall Whittier neighborhood in Tulsa.

Sunday, Crosstown Learning Center showed off its $7 million expansion.

In addition to serving as the home for the early childhood education facility, the new building includes a "community room."

The room will be used to help bring the neighborhood together.

"People are welcome to use it for family events, we're using it for meetings... for neighborhood meetings," said Debbi Guilfoyle with Crosstown Learning Center.

Crosstown received a $500,000 grant from QuikTrip to make improvements in the community.