Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Men In QuikTrip Robbery During Stakeout

Tulsa Police arrested two of three men who they said robbed a QuikTrip near 31st and 129th East Avenue early Monday morning.

TPD officers said they've been staking out QT stores that have been robbed recently, including this location.

Officers said they believe the three suspects may be connected to a number of other recent QuikTrip robberies.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning when the suspects went in the store with a weapon and demanded money.

After a short foot chase, officers arrested two of the men.

TPD said an officer was watching when the suspects walked in and a perimeter was set up by the time they walked out.

Two of the men were taken downtown to TPD to be interviewed and they hope they'll give the name of the third robber.