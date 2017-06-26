Jury Selection To Begin In 3rd Trial Of Former Tulsa Cop

Jury selection begins Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of a former Tulsa Police officer.

This is Shannon Kepler's third trial after the first two ended in mistrials.

Kepler's defense attorney, Richard O'Carroll, filed an emergency stay request with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday.

The decision on that request should be determined sometime Monday.

Kepler is accused of murdering his daughter's boyfriend in 2014. Kepler claims it was in self-defense.

His previous two trials have ended in hung juries.

Over the last few years, Kepler's attorney has tried to get Judge Sharon Holmes to recuse herself several times

In a statement, Kepler's Attorney, Richard O'Carroll told me quote:

"I'm determined to see that a new judge presides over this matter and I am going to exhaust all remedies to that end."

But the district attorney said his office is ready to move forward with the prosecution of the case.

"We're certainly looking forward to putting this case on and presenting it before 12 folks who can make a decision on the case. It's been a couple years now, we're ready to move forward on prosecution of the case," District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said Friday before the Supreme Court filing.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.