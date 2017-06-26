Oklahoma State Capitol Celebrates Centennial

The State Capitol celebrates its centennial on Friday, June 30, and will host a ceremony Monday to mark the birthday.

The ceremony is highlighted by a time capsule, planned to be opened 100 years from now. Artifacts donated to the time capsule will be displayed in the Capitol's 4th-floor rotunda beginning on Monday at 1 p.m. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.

Other items to commemorate the building’s 100th birthday include commissioning a painting of the Capitol that will hang in the Capitol upon completion, a guest book for Oklahomans to sign and offer thoughts and hopes for the next 100 years that will be included in the time capsule.

The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority will rebroadcast "Stateline: Oklahoma Rising", at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

These commemorations are possible at no cost to taxpayers thanks to private funds raised during an event at the Oklahoma History Center and hosted by all the living Oklahoma governors, according to Gov. Mary Fallin's office.